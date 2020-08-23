Advertisement

Samaritan’s Feet International and local partners deliver ‘Hope Totes’

Students in the Sioux Falls area received some new shoes as they return back to school.
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Students in the Sioux Falls area received some new shoes as they return back to school.

Over 400 pre-registered students received a ‘Hope Tote’ drawstring book bag that contains a new pair of shoes, socks, hygiene kit, and a flyer with activities to show kindness and stay healthy.

This year’s event looked a little different as organizers did a drive-through format to minimize contact.

The event still provides a positive boost to the community.

