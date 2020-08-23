Sioux Falls Roosevelt takes down Douglas/Rapid City Christian in Saturday Soccer Match

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Roosevelt was victorious in a soccer match Saturday afternoon at Yankton Trail Park.

The Rough Riders were able to get out to an early lead with the help of Gavin Groos, netting a goal to give Roosevelt the lead, 2-0.

Zarko Sinha added a goal of his own in the first half, helping stretch the Riders lead to 4-0.

A second-half corner kick for Roosevelt was put into the goal via a header from Garret Boll.

The match was all Riders as Roosevelt went on to win 9-0.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.