Sioux Falls Roosevelt takes down Douglas/Rapid City Christian in Saturday Soccer Match

By Scott Engen
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Roosevelt was victorious in a soccer match Saturday afternoon at Yankton Trail Park.

The Rough Riders were able to get out to an early lead with the help of Gavin Groos, netting a goal to give Roosevelt the lead, 2-0.

Zarko Sinha added a goal of his own in the first half, helping stretch the Riders lead to 4-0.

A second-half corner kick for Roosevelt was put into the goal via a header from Garret Boll.

The match was all Riders as Roosevelt went on to win 9-0.

