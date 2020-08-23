Yankton mom’s start ‘Families for Change’; continue talks surrounding racism

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, many cities have seen protests against injustice and racism.

In Yankton, three moms are now rallying together to help continue the conversation around racism in their own community.

From what started as a meeting in a back yard between three mom’s talking about race, is now an entire event filling that’s filling an amphitheater.

Josie Traversie, Danielle Tramp, and Jess Shepard started ‘Families for Change’ after the death of George Floyd.

Organizer Josie Traverse said, “The passion behind it between the three of us immediately fell into the same lane. We were outraged listening to a grown man holler out for their mom.”

As mom’s, they knew first hand where change starts.

“What can we do is what we asked. What can we do? What should we do? We wanted to start a difference in the families, that’s where change begins, in the youth in the younger generations which are our future generations,” Traversie added.

On Saturday, the three held their first event called the Culture Exchange at Riverside Park in Yankton; which focused on the Native American culture.

Through events like this, they hope to do more than teach people about culture.

Organizer Danielle Tramp said, “Education and also just blending the communities together. There’s a strong Native American community and there’s a very strong white community and we want to blend them together and provide opportunities to meet people you wouldn’t normally meet going to work, or going to the grocery store.”

Families for Change hopes to do more than just events in the future, but for now, there hoping to use events as a platform to unite their community.

“Having a big event like this really brings a small community together, and all races and all walks of life can come out here and really just celebrate a beautiful culture that is local and is surrounding all of us,” said organizer Jess Shepherd.

The three organizers say they are planning on having more events much like the Culture Exchange in the future to focus on other cultures.

