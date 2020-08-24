12 Vikings personnel test presumptive positive for COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer confirmed Sunday that eight players, one coach, and three staff members have tested presumptive positive for COVID-19. Those players and staff did not participate in Sunday’s practice.

According to a news release on the team’s website, all 12 people are currently isolating while results are confirmed or determined to be false-positives.

In addition to the Vikings, other teams have concerns about false-positive tests as well. They are the New York Jets with 10 cases and the Chicago Bears with nine cases.

The NFL has asked the New Jersey lab BioReference, who is responsible for these tests, to investigate the results.

