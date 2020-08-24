Advertisement

2 injured in motorcycle crash near Baltic

Crews clean up after an I-29 motorcycle crash that left 2 injured
Crews clean up after an I-29 motorcycle crash that left 2 injured(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say two people were hurt in an accident involving two motorcycles on Interstate 29 near Baltic.

The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. Sunday, according to Department of Public Safety spokesperson Tony Mangan.

Troopers say the two motorcycles were headed north when one of the drivers drove over a hole. The front tire came off the motorcycle and the driver lost control. The second motorcycle, which was following, ran into the back of the first motorcycle.

The driver of the first hospital, a 29-year-old Worthington, Minn. man, received minor injuries. The other driver, a 36-year-old Round Lake, Minn. man, received serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Both drivers were wearing helmets. Mangan said charges are pending in the crash.

