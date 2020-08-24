Advertisement

All American Community Blood Drive returns Sept. 4

(WLUC/Alissa Pietila)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Community Blood Bank is looking to address a “critical need” for more donations as we approach the busy Labor Day weekend.

Fortunately, there is a major blood drive in the works to help address that need.

Dakota News Now is teaming up with the Community Blood Bank, Avera Health, and Culver’s Cares for the 2020 All American Blood Drive.

This year’s drive takes place on Sept. 4 from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Avera McKennan Fitness Center.

One big difference for this year’s drive - donors will have to make an appointment ahead of time due to the ongoing pandemic. You can sign up for a time on the Community Blood Bank’s website.

