Canaries take down Redhawks 9-4

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Canaries struggled Saturday night surrendering more than ten runs to the Redhawks, but Sunday night that wasn’t going to be the case.

In the fifth inning, Clint Coulter hit a dribbler into left field breaking a 2-2 tie, giving the Canaries a 4-2 lead.

Fast forward to the eighth and the Birds get hot, getting some insurance runs. Clint Coulter, again, coming up big with a hard hit ball to left field, that hit scoring a run, putting the Canaries up 7-2.

Still in the eighth, Mike Hart hits a line drive to right-center, knocking in two more runs.

That would be more than enough as the Canaries take the win 9-4.

The Birds are off Monday, but will be back in action Tuesday night when they take on the St. Paul Saints in Sioux Falls.

