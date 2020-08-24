Advertisement

Canton helping Canton: Retired business owner’s idea to help during the pandemic

Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A retired business owner in Canton wanted a way to help smaller mom-and-pop shops and businesses survive during these tough economic times.

As Dakota News Now photojournalist Dave Hauck shows us, what started a generous act to help keep money local in one small community during this pandemic is turning some big results.

So far, Lori Lems and others have helped to raise $35,000 for gift cards. All of that money has stayed in the canton community.

