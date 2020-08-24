Federal response to COVID-19 cases in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota is in the midst of a surge of COVID-19 cases. With health officials confirming nearly 400 new cases over the weekend. The White House Coronavirus Task Force says this rise in caseloads is concerning, but it's not too late to turn things around.

To avoid an increase in cases, it's going to take an effort from everyone. That's according to Seema Verma, an Administrator for Medicare and Medicaid Services and member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force. She says that means taking precautions like washing hands, wearing a mask and staying apart.

“Unfortunately when we see an uptick in cases that means potentially you’re going to see an uptick in hospitalization. And so that’s why we want people to really double down on those efforts to keep socially distant,” said Verma.

Verma says this is especially important to ensure the safety of the most vulnerable populations, including those who live in nursing homes. For South Dakota specifically, “We’re watching the data very closely. If we see an uptick in cases, we are working with the state having them go out and inspect the nursing home if they see a few cases. Just so we can do everything we can to mitigate the spread if it does get into a nursing home,” said Verma.

Places like the Good Samaritan Society are also taking steps to protect their own. At their South Dakota nursing homes, the doors are closed to the public to help avoid the spread of germs. And staff have been doing all they can to help residents not feel as isolated during the pandemic.

“If you’re a resident that is used to regular family visits and contact this has been difficult and it remains difficult. I think we have done a lot of things that we can do. We sent out 1,000 iPads early on in this to give people a communication link,” said Randy Bury, President & CEO of Good Samaritan Society.

Some locations are slowly starting to reopen by offering outdoor visitation as long as the facility has zero positive cases.

Testing has also been a big component.

“We tested every resident and every employee. That was probably two months ago roughly and then after that now assuming there’s no new cases in those buildings, we are at a random stage. So we are testing like two staff and one resident every week. Then if we get a positive case, a positive staff or resident triggers mass testing for that facility,” said Bury.

Another focus is on cleaning and sanitation. As well as proper use of PPE.

The Good Samaritan Society is also asking for the public's help.

“As we look at it, it’s really the incidents of the virus within our facilities that are generally tied to community spread,” said Bury.

