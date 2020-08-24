Advertisement

Former USD, CFL quarterback making transition to the NFL

Chris Streveler, Cardinals QB
Chris Streveler, Cardinals QB(Arizona Cardinals)
By Scott Engen
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former University of South Dakota quarterback, and Canadian Football League champion, Chris Streveler, is now trying to find a home in the National Football League.

Streveler was signed by the Arizona Cardinals this offseason and is looking to earn his spot on the roster during training camp.

Currently, the Cards have their unquestioned starting QB in Kyler Murray, behind him is veteran Brett Hundley. Steveler is battling with Drew Anderson for a potential third spot on the depth chart.

Streveler was an All-American with Coyotes before helping lead the Winnepeg Blue Bombers to a Grey Cup Championship in 2019.

Now, he says, he is now excited to find a role with the Cardinals.

“I’m just taking it day-by-day, being locked in in the meetings, taking notes, and getting out on the field, just going as hard as I can, whether I’m on the scout team or getting actual reps,” Streveler said in a news conference, “I’m going to go as hard as I can, within reason, to give myself a good look and try to get myself aclimated to what’s going on, especially with a shorter camp.”

Though Streveler says he is willing to help the team in any capacity he can, Steveler says he is and wants to be a quarterback.

