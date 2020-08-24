Fugitive wanted in connection to shootings in multiple states arrested in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man wanted in connection to multiple shootings across three states has been arrested in southeast South Dakota.

Forty-two-year-old Timothy Sargent was arrested Monday morning after a multi-county chase through southeast South Dakota, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol. Another suspect wanted in connection to Sargent, 20-year-old Savanna Emich, was also arrested.

Authorities were searching for Sargent in connection to shootings in Indiana, Ohio, and West Virginia - two of which were fatal.

**UPDATE**



Both Persons of Interest, in the Harrison County roadside shooting, Timothy Sargent and Savanna Emich are in Custoday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

More information will follow at a later time. pic.twitter.com/yXh3YFuZof — Sgt. Carey Huls (@ISPSellersburg) August 24, 2020

The first shooting connected to Sargent took place Aug. 17 in Akron, Ohio. WOIO reports Sargent is wanted for attempted murder in connection with that shooting.

The U.S. Marshals also say Sargent is a suspect in a homicide in Akron that took place the following day. A 22-year-old woman was found dead near railroad tracks on the west side of the city.

Sargent is also a person of interest in a fatal shooting that took place on the morning of Aug. 19 in Milton, W.V. Authorities initially investigated that shooting as a car crash, but they soon determined that the victim died from a gunshot wound. WSAZ reports that investigators are looking into the possibility that Sargent is connected to this death, but they said it is too early to make a definitive connection.

The fourth shooting took place on the evening of Aug. 19 in Harrison County, Ind. Two people were shot while driving their car near O’Bannon Woods State Park, according to the Indiana State Patrol. Both victims survived their injuries.

Emich’s role in these shootings are still unclear. Several law enforcement agencies said she they believed she was traveling with Sargent.

Both Sargent and Emich were on the run until early Monday morning. According to Department of Public Safety spokesperson Tony Mangan, troopers responded to a crash in rural Clay County. However, the vehicle was gone by the time troopers arrived.

Mangan said the Highway Patrol soon learned the vehicle was connected to Sargent. Troopers, along with local law enforcement, soon located the vehicle and began a pursuit. The chase went through “multiple counties.”

Troopers eventually arrested both suspects by farm near Freeman, Mangan said. They are being held on out-of-state warrants.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.