Advertisement

Hookworms become a growing problem for Sioux Falls pets

Staff at Bright Eyes and Bushy Tails in Iowa City perform laser therapy on a dog on Thursday, August 20, 2020. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)
Staff at Bright Eyes and Bushy Tails in Iowa City perform laser therapy on a dog on Thursday, August 20, 2020. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)(KCRG)
By Colton Molesky
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

Experts have found a 47% increase in positive Hookworm tests for dogs and cats across the Sioux Falls area, ranking the city second in the country for such tests.

The results were reported by the Companion Animal Parasite Council, a non-profit organization that tracks and raises awareness around growing parasite problems across the country. The CAPC takes data collected by local veterinaries and pet clinics, comparing that data to cities around America and use the information to find what causes the growth. CAPC uses all that information to inform pet owners in the area about the growing problem, and how to prevent things like a rise in Hookworms, from getting worse.

Several factors can cause a spike in Hookworm numbers, and more positive tests can be the result of simple things, like a rise in pet adoptions, which leads to more testing. Dog parks also contribute to the spread of the parasite, spreading from pet to pet, when someone uses the toy of a dog with Hookworms or an owner does not pick up after their pup. For cats, the worm is picked up from animals the cat may kill, from a bird or mouse to a cockroach Hookworms can be detected through a variety of symptoms, including blood in the stool of your pet.

The prevention method is simple: Make sure to test dogs and cats twice a year at a local veterinary hospital or clinic. There, you can also pick up some year-round prevention medicine, to keep the furry friend in the house free of parasites. Pick up after your dog, especially after the dog park, and wash your hands after playing with other pets. People can pick up Hookworms from their pets, so keeping the pet healthy keeps the whole family healthy, and fortunately, it is a straightforward problem to treat, with a few simple measures.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fugitive wanted in connection to shootings in multiple states arrested near Sioux Falls

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A man wanted in connection to multiple shootings across three states has been arrested in southeast South Dakota.

National

German hospital: Poisoning signs found in Russian dissident

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The German hospital treating Russian dissident Alexei Navalny says tests indicate that he was poisoned.

National Politics

GOP delegates open convention to renominate Trump for 2020

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Republicans gathered Monday to formally nominate President Donald Trump for reelection at a scaled-down convention kickoff in Charlotte that begins a weeklong effort to convince the American people that the president deserves a second term.

News

Study tracks a rise in positive Hookworm tests for Sioux Falls pets

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Latest News

News

Study tracks a rise in positive Hookworm tests for Sioux Falls pets

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Study tracks a rise in positive Hookworm tests for Sioux Falls pets

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Study tracks a rise in positive Hookworm tests for Sioux Falls pets

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

2 injured in motorcycle crash near Baltic

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities say two people were hurt in an accident involving two motorcycles on Interstate 29 near Baltic.

News

Iowa confirms first child death from COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Public health officials say a young child in Iowa died due to complications from coronavirus in June, the state’s first death of a minor during the pandemic.

News

Canton businesses

Updated: 9 hours ago
A former business owner in Canton is helping current business owners.