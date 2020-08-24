Advertisement

Man convicted in 2012 slaying of classmate in Pierre released from prison

Braiden McCahren, courtesy South Dakota Department of Corrections
Braiden McCahren, courtesy South Dakota Department of Corrections(S.D. DOC)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The man who was found guilty of killing his Pierre high school classmate nearly eight years ago is out of prison on parole.

Braiden McCahren, now 24, was released from the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls earlier this month.

McCahren was charged with second-degree murder for the 2012 death of 16-year-old Dalton Williams. McCahren was 16 at the time, but was tried as an adult.

Jurors convicted McCahren in September of 2014. He was sentenced to ten years in prison by Judge John Brown later that year.

South Dakota Department of Corrections spokesperson Michael Winder said McCahren did not serve the full sentence because he was awarded discharge credits for completion of DOC programs while incarcerated. His initial parole date became Aug. 4, 2020. Winder said because McCahren was compliant with his “individualized program directive,” he was released on that date. He will remain under parole supervision until 2037.

Authorities said the shooting took place at McCahren’s home on Dec. 18, 2012. McCahren was there with Williams as well as a third friend. Court documents said they got into an argument over a paintball incident. Court documents state McCahren picked up a shotgun, pointed it, and pulled the trigger, though the gun did not go off. McCahren then loaded the shotgun and pulled the trigger again. This time the gun went off, fatally wounding Williams.

McCahren’s attorneys appealed his conviction to the state Supreme Court, but the appeal was overturned.

Williams’ family told us in 2014 that they did not believe the 10-year sentence was sufficient for the crime.

