Advertisement

Police investigating kidnapping attempt in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls Police Department
Sioux Falls Police Department(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are investigating after someone allegedly tried kidnapping a woman in eastern Sioux Falls.

The incident took place around 6 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 9th Street and Cliff Avenue. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said a woman was walking when a black BMW pulled up beside her. Someone inside the car yelled at her, but she ignored them and continued walking.

Clemens said the car stopped, and a man got out and grabbed the woman. He tried pulling her to the car. During the altercation, the woman was able to call someone on her phone. Someone answered the phone call and said “hello,” at which point the man let the woman go and drove off.

The victim was not harmed during the incident.

Police say the suspect is around 30 years old, and is about 5′5″ tall. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Sick Kids: When to keep them home from school and when to call your doctor

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Beth Warden
"Any common cold could be coronavirus any, you know bout of diarrhea could be coronavirus, a stuffy nose can be coronavirus, a headache, sore throat," said Dr. Knutson.

National Politics

Trump questions election integrity as he’s renominated

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Republicans gathered Monday to formally nominate President Donald Trump for reelection at a scaled-down convention kickoff in Charlotte that begins a weeklong effort to convince the American people that the president deserves a second term.

News

Michigan man who climbed Mount Rushmore fined $1,500

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Michigan climber who was spotted earlier this month on Mount Rushmore and later slipped down a cliff has been fined $1,500.

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

Latest News

News

Man convicted in 2012 slaying of classmate in Pierre released from prison

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The man who was found guilty of killing his Pierre high school classmate nearly eight years ago is out of prison on parole.

Coronavirus

Scientists say Hong Kong man got coronavirus a second time

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19.

News

Gov. Noem casts South Dakota GOP’s delegate votes for Trump

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem delivered the state’s Republican delegates to President Donald Trump in person.

News

All American Community Blood Drive returns Sept. 4

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Community Blood Bank is looking to address a “critical need” for more donations as we approach the busy Labor Day weekend.

News

Avera Medical Minute: Athletic trainers protect kids from injuries and COVID exposure

Updated: 5 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

South Dakota records 149 new COVID-19 cases; Active cases climb upwards Monday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Active COVID-19 cases continued on an upward trend in South Dakota on Monday.