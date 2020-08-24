Police investigating kidnapping attempt in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are investigating after someone allegedly tried kidnapping a woman in eastern Sioux Falls.

The incident took place around 6 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 9th Street and Cliff Avenue. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said a woman was walking when a black BMW pulled up beside her. Someone inside the car yelled at her, but she ignored them and continued walking.

Clemens said the car stopped, and a man got out and grabbed the woman. He tried pulling her to the car. During the altercation, the woman was able to call someone on her phone. Someone answered the phone call and said “hello,” at which point the man let the woman go and drove off.

The victim was not harmed during the incident.

Police say the suspect is around 30 years old, and is about 5′5″ tall. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007.

