Police: Sioux Falls fatal stabbing may have been drug-related

William Christopher Little
William Christopher Little(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Investigators believe a weekend homicide in Sioux Falls may have stemmed from a disagreement over narcotics.

Thirty-two-year-old William Christopher Little is being held for second-degree murder in connection to Friday night’s stabbing, police say.

In a briefing Monday morning, Lt. Terrence Matia identified the victim as 28-year-old Roseanne Eagleroad.

The stabbing took place around 10:45 p.m. Friday near Russell Street and Kiwanis Avenue. Matia said Little stabbed Eagleroad following some sort of disagreement over the purchase of drugs. Investigators believe Eagleroad was in a car when she was stabbed, and walked to the location where she was later found. Police are in possession of the vehicle involved in the incident.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine how many stab wounds Eagleroad received. Matia said police found several weapons that may have been used in the crime.

Police identified Little as a suspect Saturday evening, Matia said. Little was arrested Sunday night in Wagner with help from the Wagner Police Department.

Matia said police are still asking anyone with information about the incident to Crime Stoppers at 877-367-7007.

