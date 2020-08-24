Sick Kids: When to keep them home from school and when to call your doctor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Before the pandemic, a few sniffles or a runny nose wasn’t nearly as much to worry about. Now those symptoms are among the many that could also be an indicator for COVID-19.

Avera family physician Dr. Jason Knutson is uring parents and teachers to monitor kids closely.

"Any common cold could be coronavirus any, you know bout of diarrhea could be coronavirus, a stuffy nose can be coronavirus, a headache, sore throat," said Dr. Knutson.

This year, your kids may have more sick days than ever before.

"If your child has any symptoms like that at all, including the fever the cough, the shortness of breath, you need to assume that it's coronavirus until proven otherwise. If they have any symptoms at all, basically I would say you need to stay home," said Knutson.

As you touch your child's forehead and go through the list of symptoms, it's best to check in with your doctor. COVID-19 testing is likely to ramp up this fall.

"We can do a virtual visit then we can order those tests, and hopefully we'll be able to do a lot of those tests from the regular clinics," said Knutson.

Some parents may wonder if their kids are just claiming to have symptoms to stay home.

"You know anything could probably be faked, but unfortunately we just have to trust the kiddos and err on the side of caution," said Knutson.

Washing tiny hands and the surfaces they touch is more important than ever.

“Little ones come home and they have a runny nose, they’re not worried about washing their hands as much and they’re touching everything and they slobber all over and the studies that show in their nasal swabs, they do shed a lot of viruses, so that makes it pretty easily transmissible,” said Knutson.

