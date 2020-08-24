Advertisement

Sick Kids: When to keep them home from school and when to call your doctor

A mother places a mask on her daughter for school during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A mother places a mask on her daughter for school during the COVID-19 pandemic.(MGN Online)
By Beth Warden
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Before the pandemic, a few sniffles or a runny nose wasn’t nearly as much to worry about. Now those symptoms are among the many that could also be an indicator for COVID-19.

Avera family physician Dr. Jason Knutson is uring parents and teachers to monitor kids closely.

"Any common cold could be coronavirus any, you know bout of diarrhea could be coronavirus, a stuffy nose can be coronavirus, a headache, sore throat," said Dr. Knutson.

This year, your kids may have more sick days than ever before.

"If your child has any symptoms like that at all, including the fever the cough, the shortness of breath, you need to assume that it's coronavirus until proven otherwise. If they have any symptoms at all, basically I would say you need to stay home," said Knutson.

As you touch your child's forehead and go through the list of symptoms, it's best to check in with your doctor. COVID-19 testing is likely to ramp up this fall.

"We can do a virtual visit then we can order those tests, and hopefully we'll be able to do a lot of those tests from the regular clinics," said Knutson.

Some parents may wonder if their kids are just claiming to have symptoms to stay home.

"You know anything could probably be faked, but unfortunately we just have to trust the kiddos and err on the side of caution," said Knutson.

Washing tiny hands and the surfaces they touch is more important than ever.

“Little ones come home and they have a runny nose, they’re not worried about washing their hands as much and they’re touching everything and they slobber all over and the studies that show in their nasal swabs, they do shed a lot of viruses, so that makes it pretty easily transmissible,” said Knutson.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Patients tested for COVID-19 may have had data compromised

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:54 AM CDT
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Department of Public Safety is notifying people who may have had their personal information compromised if they were tested for COVID-19.

News

Avera Medical Minute: Advice for families as kids go back to school

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:15 AM CDT
|
By Vanessa Gomez
Health professionals offer advice to families as kids go back to school amid so much uncertainty during the pandemic.

Health

Avera expands clinical cancer trials to Pierre

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:41 AM CDT
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Avera Health is expanding access for certain clinical trial cancer treatments to central South Dakota.

News

Governor proclaims August as Breastfeeding Awareness Month in South Dakota

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:04 AM CDT
|
By Dakota News Now staff
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has proclaimed August 2020 as Breastfeeding Awareness Month in the state.

Latest News

News

South Dakota prepares for federal COVID benefits to end

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT
|
By Austin Goss
South Dakota is preparing for federal unemployment benefits to expire.

Health

Mankato City Council votes to adopt mask ordinance; goes into effect Friday

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:38 AM CDT
After weeks of talks and debating, the Mankato City Council has passed an ordinance requiring masks while in indoor public spaces.

Health

42 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in South Dakota

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 11:30 AM CDT
State health officials say South Dakota recorded 42 more COVID-19 cases as active cases continued to rise Monday.

Health

Minnesota records 5 new COVID-19 deaths, 519 cases

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT
Minnesota health officials have reported 5 new deaths from COVID-19 along with 519 confirmed cases over the last two days.

Health

Iowa reports 31,243 virus cases, 721 COVID-19 deaths

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT
Iowa reported another 321 coronavirus cases Sunday to give the state 31,243 cases of COVID-19.

Health

35 new coronavirus cases in South Dakota

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 2:14 PM CDT
35 new cases of COVID-19 were identified Sunday.