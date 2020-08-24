Sioux Falls man, 32, arrested in fatal stabbing investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An arrest has been made in a stabbing over the weekend that left one woman dead.

Sioux Falls police say William Christopher Little, 32, of Sioux Falls was arrested Sunday afternoon in Wagner.

Little is being charged with 2nd-degree murder and 1st-degree manslaughter.

Police were called to the area near Russell Street and Kiwanis Avenue around 10:45 Friday night.

When they arrived, officers found a woman with a stab wound. She later died of her injuries.

The woman’s identity has not been released, pending notification of family.

