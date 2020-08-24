Advertisement

Sioux Falls man, 32, arrested in fatal stabbing investigation

(AP)
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An arrest has been made in a stabbing over the weekend that left one woman dead.

Sioux Falls police say William Christopher Little, 32, of Sioux Falls was arrested Sunday afternoon in Wagner.

Little is being charged with 2nd-degree murder and 1st-degree manslaughter.

Police were called to the area near Russell Street and Kiwanis Avenue around 10:45 Friday night.

When they arrived, officers found a woman with a stab wound. She later died of her injuries.

The woman’s identity has not been released, pending notification of family.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Helping local businesses in Canton

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
What started as a generous act to help keep money local in one community during the pandemic has now become pretty impressive.

News

Samaritan’s Feet International and local partners deliver ‘Hope Totes’

Updated: 3 hours ago
Students in the Sioux Falls area received some new shoes as they return back to school.

News

Rep. Johnson proposes PPP aimed to help local newspapers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
Rep. Johnson proposes PPP aimed to help local newspapers

News

141 new coronavirus cases, one death in South Dakota

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
South Dakota saw one more COVID-19 death and increased cases on Sunday.

Latest News

News

Yankton mom’s start ‘Families for Change’; continue talks surrounding racism

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
Yankton mom’s start ‘Families for Change’; continue talks surrounding racism

News

One additional death, 251 new coronavirus cases in South Dakota

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT
|
By Dakota News Now staff
South Dakota saw one more COVID-19 death and another day of increased cases on Saturday.

News

Woman killed in Sioux Falls stabbing

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities say a woman is dead after a late-night stabbing in northern Sioux Falls.

News

FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Season Premiere Week 0 (8-21-20)

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 12:20 AM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden and Zach Borg
Check out highlights from the opening night of the South Dakota prep football season in 11B and 9-Man!

News

High school athletics return, school district leaders up for challenge

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT
|
By Sam Wright
High school football has returned and not a second too soon as we are almost three-quarters of the way through a tough year. Schools are buzzing with activity again and the same can be said for athletics.

National

Postmaster says election mail will go through despite cuts

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump praises the new head of the Postal Service, a Republican donor and ally. But Democrats warn DeJoy's cost-cutting initiatives since arriving in June are causing an upheaval that threatens the election.