South Dakota records 149 new COVID-19 cases; Active cases climb upwards Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Active COVID-19 cases continued on an upward trend in South Dakota on Monday.

Health officials confirmed 149 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing total known cases to 11,425. 1,570 of those cases are active. Active cases have rose by nearly 400 over the past week, and are currently at the highest level since the coronavirus was first confirmed in the state back in March.

No new deaths were reported. The state’s total deaths due to the disease remained at 161.

Current hospitalizations rose by three to 65.

The state processed tests for 703 people on Monday, 21% of which came back positive.

In a media briefing Monday, Joshua Clayton said the recent rise of COVID-19 cases is due in large part to more cases among people in their 20s, particularly in the Sioux Falls area. He said this mirrored recent spikes in other areas of the country.

When asked why the state isn’t considering more strict measures amid the spike in cases, Sec. of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon pointed to the state’s low current hospitalization rate as a major factor in the state’s response. She said currently, the state has over 2,000 open hospital beds available for COVID-19 patients. She also said many of those infected in the state have had mild cases.

Clayton said officials have confirmed 40 cases connected to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, most of which are in South Dakota. However, he said the state does not have data for community testing done in Sturgis during the rally. Malsam-Rysdon said while other states have reported additional cases connected to the rally, she said only cases that the Department of Health can confirm came from South Dakotans are factored in the state’s tally.

South Dakota coronavirus briefing State health officials are giving an update on COVID-19 in South Dakota. Posted by Dakota News Now on Monday, August 24, 2020

The Department of Health also launched a resource on its website tracking cases at South Dakota schools. Currently, a total of 70 cases have been connected to K-12 schools in the state (46 students, 24 staff) and another 71 have been connected to the state’s universities and technical schools (64 students, 7 staff). Cases are not listed by school.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.