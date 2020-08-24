Advertisement

Sunny, Hot, and Humid

Feeling Like the 100s
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:15 AM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We are going to see plenty of sunshine around the region today and it is going to be hot and humid. We’ll be in the low 90s to the north with mid to upper 90s in the south. When you add in the humidity, it will feel like the triple digits out there for many, especially in the south. It won’t get much better during the overnight hours. We should have mostly clear conditions but many of us will only drop into the 70s for lows.

The hot and humid weather will stick around for a few more days. We’ll be in the mid to upper 90s for highs again Tuesday. By Wednesday, we’ll drop highs just a couple degrees. It looks like we could see a few thunderstorms move through northern South Dakota Wednesday night with some lingering into Thursday morning. We’ll start to see some changes take place Thursday with highs only in the low 90s.

By Friday, we should finally get some cooler, less humid air into the region. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s for most. We’ll keep those pleasant temperatures in place for the weekend, as well. And we may see some rain move in by Sunday. Looking ahead to next week, we’ll keep highs in the 80s to start off, but some of us may drop into the 70s for highs by the middle of next week!

