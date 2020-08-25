2 guns stolen from unlocked cars in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are investigating after handguns were stolen out of two vehicles in southwest Sioux Falls.

Both guns were reported stolen Monday, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens. One vehicle was parked along W. Equestrian Place, which is near the intersection of 18th Street and Marion Road. The other was parked in a business parking lot near Louise Avenue and 34th Street

Guns stolen- 2 different cars were left unlocked at two different locations and handguns were stolen out of them. One was parked in the 5000 block of west Equestrian place and the other was in a business parking lot near 34th Street and Louise Ave.

Clemens said neither vehicle was locked.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.