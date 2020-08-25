80 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported Tuesday in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The number of new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota decreased slightly Tuesday compared to recent days, though the number of active cases in the state remained high.

Health officials confirmed 80 additional cases, bringing total known cases in the state to 11,505. Active cases fell by 40 to 1,530 due to additional recoveries. However, active cases are still hovering around the highest levels since the coronavirus was first confirmed in the state.

No new deaths were reported Tuesday. The state’s total remained at 161.

Current hospitalizations dropped significantly, falling by 12 to 53.

The state processed tests for 216 people Tuesday, which is one of the lowest totals for single-day tests in months. 36.6% of those tests came back positive.

