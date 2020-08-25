Advertisement

Aberdeen police investigating car burglary spree

(WJHG)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities in Aberdeen are investigating after several cars were broken into in the northern part of the city.

Police say so far, they have received five reports of vehicles being entered and items being stolen in the following areas:

600 block of N Washington Street

1300 block of N Washington Street

1000 block of N 1st Street

1000 block of N Lincoln Street

500 block of 20th Avenue NE

The latest burglaries took place Monday night or early Tuesday morning. However, police say in total they have received around 15 reports over the last few days. Two guns were among the items stolen, though one has since been recovered.

Police are asking anyone who lives in these areas to check video surveillance. The department is offering a $300 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

