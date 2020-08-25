Advertisement

Bollweg talks about Pierre’s winning tradition

Governors going for 4th straight state title
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We've experienced a pretty impressive run of excellence by the Pierre Governors in recent years.

They will be going after their 4th straight state title this fall and Regan Bollweg is pretty pumped to be a part of the Governors success. He transferred in 2 years ago and it didn’t take long for him to realize that the bar is set very high by Steve Steele’s team. ”It’s a real different culture there. Steele links us to Family and TOTD and I can explain these to you. Family is forget about me, I love you, he likes to use that one. Everyone is something, turn off the dark and always be positive. Turn off the dark is TOTD so he really knows what to do. There’s always room for perfection. We were not perfect as Steele would say to us, we were never perfect. You mess up and you’re going to pay for it. You don’t mess up in that kind of culture that he sets for us,” says Bollweg.

The Governors lost plenty of talent to graduation, but they just seem to keep rolling along regardless in recent years because of the culture. And Bollweg will be a big reason why they will be really good again in 2020. They open the season Friday night at Sturgis.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Tomscha is right at home with the Canaries

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Zach Borg
Tomscha is right at home with the Canaries

Sports

O’Gorman leads boys city golf after 18 holes

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Mark Ovenden
O’Gorman leads boys city golf after 18 holes

Sports

Vortherms’ no-hitter lead Roosevelt past Washington in softball

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Mark Ovenden
Vortherms’ no-hitter lead Roosevelt past Washington in softball

Sports

Canaries take down Redhawks 9-4

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:17 PM CDT
|
By Scott Engen
Canaries take down Redhawks 9-4

Latest News

Sports

12 Vikings personnel test presumptive positive for COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 8:42 PM CDT
|
By Scott Engen
12 Vikings personnel test presumptive positive for COVID-19

Sports

Former USD, CFL quarterback making transition to the NFL

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 8:31 PM CDT
|
By Scott Engen
Former USD, CFL quarterback making transition to the NFL.

Sports

Canaries fall 11-3

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT
|
By Scott Engen
Canaries fall 11-3

Sports

Rapid City Stevens takes down Sioux Falls Washington in lopsided soccer match

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:17 PM CDT
|
By Scott Engen
Rapid City Stevens takes down Sioux Falls Washington in lopsided soccer match

Sports

Sioux Falls Roosevelt takes down Douglas/Rapid City Christian in Saturday Soccer Match

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:15 PM CDT
|
By Scott Engen
Sioux Falls Roosevelt takes down Douglas/Rapid City Christian in Saturday Soccer Match

Sports

FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Centerville!

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:32 AM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Preview of Colman-Egan at Centerville and the Dakota News Now Sports Puppy's Pick!