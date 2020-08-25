Bollweg talks about Pierre’s winning tradition

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We've experienced a pretty impressive run of excellence by the Pierre Governors in recent years.

They will be going after their 4th straight state title this fall and Regan Bollweg is pretty pumped to be a part of the Governors success. He transferred in 2 years ago and it didn’t take long for him to realize that the bar is set very high by Steve Steele’s team. ”It’s a real different culture there. Steele links us to Family and TOTD and I can explain these to you. Family is forget about me, I love you, he likes to use that one. Everyone is something, turn off the dark and always be positive. Turn off the dark is TOTD so he really knows what to do. There’s always room for perfection. We were not perfect as Steele would say to us, we were never perfect. You mess up and you’re going to pay for it. You don’t mess up in that kind of culture that he sets for us,” says Bollweg.

The Governors lost plenty of talent to graduation, but they just seem to keep rolling along regardless in recent years because of the culture. And Bollweg will be a big reason why they will be really good again in 2020. They open the season Friday night at Sturgis.

