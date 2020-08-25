Advertisement

Falwell says he’s resigned from Liberty University

Jerry Falwell Jr. confirmed his departure in an interview with The Associated Press a day after the school said he had submitted, then rescinded his resignation.
Jerry Falwell Jr. confirmed his departure in an interview with The Associated Press a day after the school said he had submitted, then rescinded his resignation.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jerry Falwell Jr. said Tuesday that he has submitted his resignation as head of evangelical Liberty University.

Falwell confirmed his departure in an interview with The Associated Press a day after the school said he had submitted, then rescinded his resignation.

Falwell stepped down amid conflicting claims about a sexual relationship Falwell’s his wife had with a younger business partner. He had already been on a leave of absence after a photo he posted on social media caused an uproar. Falwell is the son of university founder the late Rev. Jerry Falwell.

