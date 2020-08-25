Advertisement

Flandreau organization sends medical supplies to Nicaragua

Helping Kids Round First gather critical supplies to the country.
(KSFY)
By Colton Molesky
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -
The organization Helping Kids Round First is sending medical supplies to hospitals in Managua, Nicaragua.
A warehouse full of medical supplies will be loaded into a shipping container at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, which is the start of the equipment’s 3,151 mile trip to the country’s capital.
The country of Nicaragua is the poorest in Latin America, and hospitals have less than the bare minimum for patients. When someone receives a room at a hospital, all that is provided is the procedure and a bed. The family of the patient must provide everything else, from blankets to food. That’s were Helping Kids Round First comes in, supplying hospitals with chairs, blankets, privacy curtains, and a wide range of medical supplies.
“We go to our hospitals here, and it’s kind of like being in a hotel, the accommodations are clean, sanitary, we’re well fed and taken care of, certainly their medical needs are met as best they can with the equipment they have in Nicaragua, but their other needs, somebody else provides that for the patients and part of what we do is make that more possible,” said volunteer Scott Parsley.
The group started back in 2009, sending baseball equipment to communities around the Central American country. But that all changed after founder Craig Severtson had a mission changing experience.
“When an elderly woman came up and asked us to look at her well, and it was 20-feet deep, and it was dry, and you got the feeling, you had to do more so the next thing you know we’re in health care and medical equipment and feeding people and irrigation systems, and we had to enter other parts of their lives,” said Severtson.
Since then, Severtson has been sending baseballs, meals and now ventilators to the country. If you would like to help with funds or donating items, head to the organization’s website here.
