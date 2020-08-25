Advertisement

Minnesota plans sharp boost in coronavirus testing capacity

(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota plans to more than double its coronavirus testing capacity by partnering with a national distributor of a rapid saliva test and establishing a new lab to process the results.

The governor’s office says the state is finalizing a $14.7 million deal with Rutgers University-based RUCDR Infinite Biologics, which offers the country’s first saliva COVID-19 test, and Vault Health, which will help carry out the tests.

State officials hope to have the new lab in the St. Paul suburb of Oakdale in operation by October. The lab will add 30,000 daily tests to Minnesota’s current testing capacity of 20,000 per day.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iowa spends $100M in federal funds for farmer, ag programs

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she is allocating $100 million in federal funds to help livestock producers, the biofuels industry, beginning farmers and small-scale meat processors recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Iowa farmers unsure what’s next after winds flatten corn

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Before an unusual wind storm this month, Iowa corn farmers were expecting a near-record crop.

News

2 guns stolen from unlocked cars in Sioux Falls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities are investigating after handguns were stolen out of two vehicles in southwest Sioux Falls.

News

Pedestrian struck, killed while walking along I-29 near Sisseton

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A Wisconsin man was hit and killed by a vehicle while walking along Interstate 29 in northeast South Dakota, authorities say.

Latest News

News

Governor Kristi Noem Signs Executive Order for Educational Flexibility

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The executive order waives certain testing requirments that students may not have been able to fulfill due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

South Dakota High School Activities Association amends constitution

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The two changes are a way to help deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

News

80 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported Tuesday in South Dakota

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The number of new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota decreased slightly Tuesday compared to recent days, though the number of active cases in the state remained high.

News

More details about Gov. Noem’s RNC speech revealed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
We’re learning new details about South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s upcoming speech at the Republican National Convention.

News

Triceratops skull excavated in South Dakota

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A seven-foot-long triceratops skull has been unearthed in South Dakota by a group from Westminister College.

News

Flandreau organization sends medical supplies to Nicaragua

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Colton Molesky
The group Helping Kids Round First is sending medical Supplies to Nicaraguan hospitals.