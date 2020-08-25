Advertisement

Minnesota Vikings won’t host fans at first two home games

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There will be no fans at the Minnesota Vikings’ first two home games this season.

The team announced on Tuesday that fans will not be allowed to attend the first two games at U.S. Bank Stadium for the 2020 season.

The Vikings’ home opener is Sept. 13 against Green Bay. The second home game is Sept. 27 against the Tennessee Titans.

Health guidelines in the state of Minnesota currently do not allow for large gatherings over 250 people and have a set 250-person capacity for indoor events and entertainment.

In a statement, the team said “We will continue to work with the appropriate officials on our plans with the hope of bringing fans back in a safe manner later this season.”

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sioux Falls’ Hy-Vee store now offering free COVID-19 tests

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
One of Sioux Falls’ Hy-Vee locations is now offering COVID-19 tests - free of charge.

News

South Dakota receives $2 million in Honda settlement

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Honda has reached an $85 million multistate settlement over the company’s alleged efforts to conceal safety issues with its airbag systems, officials announced Tuesday.

News

Minnesota plans sharp boost in coronavirus testing capacity

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Minnesota plans to more than double its coronavirus testing capacity by partnering with a national distributor of a rapid saliva test.

News

Iowa spends $100M in federal funds for farmer, ag programs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she is allocating $100 million in federal funds to help livestock producers, the biofuels industry, beginning farmers and small-scale meat processors recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

News

Iowa farmers unsure what’s next after winds flatten corn

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Before an unusual wind storm this month, Iowa corn farmers were expecting a near-record crop.

News

2 guns stolen from unlocked cars in Sioux Falls

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities are investigating after handguns were stolen out of two vehicles in southwest Sioux Falls.

News

Pedestrian struck, killed while walking along I-29 near Sisseton

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A Wisconsin man was hit and killed by a vehicle while walking along Interstate 29 in northeast South Dakota, authorities say.

News

Governor Kristi Noem Signs Executive Order for Educational Flexibility

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The executive order waives certain testing requirments that students may not have been able to fulfill due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

South Dakota High School Activities Association amends constitution

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The two changes are a way to help deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

News

80 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported Tuesday in South Dakota

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The number of new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota decreased slightly Tuesday compared to recent days, though the number of active cases in the state remained high.