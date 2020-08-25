Minnesota Vikings won’t host fans at first two home games

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There will be no fans at the Minnesota Vikings’ first two home games this season.

The team announced on Tuesday that fans will not be allowed to attend the first two games at U.S. Bank Stadium for the 2020 season.

The Vikings’ home opener is Sept. 13 against Green Bay. The second home game is Sept. 27 against the Tennessee Titans.

Health guidelines in the state of Minnesota currently do not allow for large gatherings over 250 people and have a set 250-person capacity for indoor events and entertainment.

In a statement, the team said “We will continue to work with the appropriate officials on our plans with the hope of bringing fans back in a safe manner later this season.”

