More details about Gov. Noem’s RNC speech revealed

Gov. Kristi Noem (R, S.D.) speaks at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte Monday, announcing South Dakota's delegate votes.
Gov. Kristi Noem (R, S.D.) speaks at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte Monday, announcing South Dakota's delegate votes.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re learning new details about South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s upcoming speech at the Republican National Convention.

Noem’s speech is scheduled to take place sometime after 7:30 p.m. CST Wednesday night, according to a spokesperson for her office. The speech will be between 5-7 minutes long.

While the convention is taking place in Charlotte, N.C., most of the speakers are delivering their speeches virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. Like most speakers, Noem will deliver her address from Washington D.C.

The focus of her speech will be on “founding principles: equality, freedom, and opportunity.”

On Tuesday, Noem gave a preview of her speech on Twitter. Her office tells Dakota News Now the tweet includes a direct quote from her speech.

Noem briefly spoke at the RNC Monday as she announced South Dakota’s delegate votes.

