O’Gorman leads boys city golf after 18 holes

Knights lead Patriots by 4 shots after first round
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The O’Gorman Knights and Lincoln Patriots boys will have great battles every time they meet up on the golf course this fall. As evidenced by Monday’s first round of the boys city golf tournament. Like Honner of Lincoln was medalist at Willow Run with a 72. But William Sanford and Liam Sarmiento of the Knights were just one shot back after shooting 73′s Nash Stenberg of Lincoln was next with a 74. O’Gorman leads the team event by 5 after a 305 today. Roosevelt is 30 shots back and Washington totaled 356.

