Pedestrian struck, killed while walking along I-29 near Sisseton

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Wisconsin man was hit and killed by a vehicle while walking along Interstate 29 in northeast South Dakota, authorities say.

Forty-six-year-old Cornelius Kirk Jr. of Rice Lake, Wis. died in Friday night’s crash, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Troopers say Kirk was walking partially on the roadway of the Interstate about a half mile north of Sisseton when he was struck by a northbound SUV. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

None of the six occupants of the SUV were injured. Authorities say no charges are pending against the driver, a 19-year-old Sioux Falls woman.

