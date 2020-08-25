Sioux Falls’ Hy-Vee store now offering free COVID-19 tests

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of Sioux Falls’ Hy-Vee locations is now offering COVID-19 tests - free of charge.

The Hy-Vee on Kiwanis Avenue - near the intersection of W. 10th Street - can process 12 individuals per hour through its pharmacy drive-thru process, the company announced on Tuesday.

Individuals seeking a test do not need to have COVID-19 symptoms. However, they must first register online to set up an appointment time. The testing windows are from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. A two-hour window is also available Saturday mornings, though that varies by location.

Hy-Vee announced testing sites at 11 of its stores across the Midwest. The Kiwanis Avenue Hy-Vee is the only store in South Dakota offering the tests. The tests are being coordinated by the company eTrueNorth, which coordinates COVID-19 testing sites around the country.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.