South Dakota receives $2 million in Honda settlement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Honda has reached an $85 million multistate settlement over the company’s alleged efforts to conceal safety issues with its airbag systems, officials announced Tuesday.

South Dakota’s share of the settlement is slightly over $2 million, according to Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

The settlement concludes an investigation into allegations that Honda failed to inform consumers that its airbags posed a significant risk of rupture. The system was manufactured by the Takata Corporations, and were first installed in Honda vehicles in 2001.

A multistate coalition sued Honda, arguing the company delayed warning anyone even as recalls began in 2008 and 2009. Since 2008, Honda has recalled approximately 12.9 million Honda and Acura vehicles equipped with the suspect inflators.

Ravnsborg said South Dakota was a leader of the multistate effort.

The attorney general’s office advised anyone who owns a Honda to visit the recall website to see if their vehicle is affected.

