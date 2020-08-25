Advertisement

Still Hot and Humid

Relief and Rain Coming
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We are going to keep the sunshine around as we head through our Tuesday and it will be another hot and humid day. Highs for most of us will be in the mid to upper 90s with the low to mid 100s out to the west. Again, we’re not really going to cool off much overnight with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 70s. Tomorrow will still be hot, but not as hot. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s for most with upper 90s out west.

We’ll start to see some slight changes to the forecast by Thursday. A few showers and thunderstorms may pop in the afternoon hours up north and out west. Otherwise, we’ll keep the sunshine around but highs will drop into the low to mid 90s. Most of us will have a pretty good shot at showers and thunderstorms Thursday night, but those should clear out for Friday. Friday and the weekend are looking much cooler. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. We’re going to keep a chance of storms in for Sunday, as well.

Looking ahead to next week, it looks like we’re really going to cool off. We may see a little rain for Monday, but overall, we’re talking about highs in the mid to upper 70s! We may warm back into the low 80s by the end of next week.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Sultry Conditions Sticking Around

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Phil Schreck
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

Hot/Humid Weather Stays In Place

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 7:57 PM CDT
|
By Phil Schreck
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

Phil Schreck's Sunday Night Weather

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 7:38 PM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Forecast

Tyler Roney's Saturday Night Weather Update

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 12:17 AM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Forecast

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT
|

Forecast

Warm, Sunny, and Limited Rain

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Roney
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Thursday Night Forecast

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT
|

Forecast

Quiet Days Ahead

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:38 PM CDT
|
By Phil Schreck
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Wednesday Night Weather Update

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:24 PM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Forecast

Sunshine and Warmer Temperatures

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Roney
Monday Weather Update