Still Hot and Humid

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We are going to keep the sunshine around as we head through our Tuesday and it will be another hot and humid day. Highs for most of us will be in the mid to upper 90s with the low to mid 100s out to the west. Again, we’re not really going to cool off much overnight with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 70s. Tomorrow will still be hot, but not as hot. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s for most with upper 90s out west.

We’ll start to see some slight changes to the forecast by Thursday. A few showers and thunderstorms may pop in the afternoon hours up north and out west. Otherwise, we’ll keep the sunshine around but highs will drop into the low to mid 90s. Most of us will have a pretty good shot at showers and thunderstorms Thursday night, but those should clear out for Friday. Friday and the weekend are looking much cooler. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. We’re going to keep a chance of storms in for Sunday, as well.

Looking ahead to next week, it looks like we’re really going to cool off. We may see a little rain for Monday, but overall, we’re talking about highs in the mid to upper 70s! We may warm back into the low 80s by the end of next week.

