Tomscha is right at home with the Canaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Though playing for the Sioux Falls Canaries isn't a homecoming, Damek Tomscha's parents are both Madison natives, and he grew up not far away in Sioux City, staring for North high school.

“We actually had a bunch of really good baseball players that came through. I played with a guy that went to Stanford. We won the state championship my junior year. Overall like year, having the summer high school season was hard with recruiting, but we made it work,” Canaries infielder Damek Tomscha says.

Since then he’s logged plenty of baseball miles. “Played two years at Iowa Western Community College and then went to Auburn University in Alabama. And then spent six years with the Philadelphia Phillies and then with the Chicago White Sox for a year. And then played down in Puerto Rico and the Dominican (Republic),” Damek says.

Connections with former college teammates on the Canaries helped bring him to Sioux Falls. “Keaton Steele is one of my buddies from junior college and he kind of helped me out getting up here. And it’s close to home, that helped, just being able to put up some numbers,” Tomscha says.

Giving Mike Meyer a lynch pin for his lineup. Tomscha is among the American Association leaders this season with a .324 average and 35 RBI. “He’s got a little bit of a flatter swing. He hits the ball to all fields, he hits the ball to right field just as well as he does to left field. So there’s not one giant glaring hole that sometimes the big hitters have,” Meyer says.

“You just got to trust the process and enjoy doing it. I know it’s a lot of work but you just got to keep a positive attitude,” Tomscha says.

Which will hopefully help Damek get back on a route to the big leagues.

Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.