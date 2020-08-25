Advertisement

Triceratops skull excavated in South Dakota

Researchers unearth triceratops skull in South Dakota
Researchers unearth triceratops skull in South Dakota(Westminster College)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A seven-foot-long triceratops skull has been unearthed in South Dakota by a group from Westminister College.

A geology professor and students from the Missouri college were excavating fossil remains last year at the Grand River National Grassland when they were alerted that a rancher had discovered something unusual poking out of the earth.

The group found it was the tip of a triceratops horn, leading them to believe it could lead to a significant excavation. The professor returned with students and alumni this summer, and they unearthed a skull that weighed 3,000 pounds.

The researchers nicknamed the fossil “Shady” after the nearby town of Shadehill, which is about ten miles south of Lemmon. It was moved to the Westminster campus in Missouri, where it is “resting in a secure location until funds can be raised for restoration,” according to the university.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Latest News

News

Flandreau organization sends medical supplies to Nicaragua

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Colton Molesky
The group Helping Kids Round First is sending medical Supplies to Nicaraguan hospitals.

News

Aberdeen police investigating car burglary spree

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities in Aberdeen are investigating after several cars were broken into in the northern part of the city.

News

The Growth Coach helps area businesses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Erik Thorstenson
Steve Larsen, owner of the Growth Coach, helps businesses during the pandemic.

News

Flandreau organization sends medical supplies to Nicaragua

Updated: 2 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Latest News

News

Flandreau organization sends medical supplies to Nicaragua

Updated: 2 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Flandreau organization sends medical supplies to Nicaragua

Updated: 3 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Flandreau organization sends medical supplies to Nicaragua

Updated: 3 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

National Politics

GOP convention showcases rising stars, dark warnings for future

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republicans gathered Monday to formally nominate President Donald Trump for reelection at a scaled-down convention kickoff in Charlotte that begins a weeklong effort to convince the American people that the president deserves a second term.

News

Wisconsin protesters clash with police after Black man shot

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kenosha became the nation’s latest flashpoint city in a summer of racial unrest after police shot and wounded a Black man, apparently in the back, as he leaned into his SUV while his three children sat in the vehicle.

News

Victim recovering from August shooting

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Sam Wright
A Sioux Falls family is counting their blessings as their son is recovering after being caught in gunfire about a week ago.