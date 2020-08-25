Triceratops skull excavated in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A seven-foot-long triceratops skull has been unearthed in South Dakota by a group from Westminister College.

A geology professor and students from the Missouri college were excavating fossil remains last year at the Grand River National Grassland when they were alerted that a rancher had discovered something unusual poking out of the earth.

The group found it was the tip of a triceratops horn, leading them to believe it could lead to a significant excavation. The professor returned with students and alumni this summer, and they unearthed a skull that weighed 3,000 pounds.

The researchers nicknamed the fossil “Shady” after the nearby town of Shadehill, which is about ten miles south of Lemmon. It was moved to the Westminster campus in Missouri, where it is “resting in a secure location until funds can be raised for restoration,” according to the university.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.