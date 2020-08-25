Victim recovering from August shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls family is counting their blessings as their son is recovering after being caught in gunfire about a week ago.

Kevin Van Horn described it as being at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Despite the unfortunate turn of events for Kevin, it could be a different story if he did not react the way he did when he first heard gunshots. Kevin went to the ground when he heard the gunshots and was hit, but the wound occurred at an angle that allowed us to speak with him and his family calmly to tell this story. He thanks individuals that were there with him at the incident. He says they helped keep him safe when it mattered.

Those close to him are also thankful.

“I was in complete shock,” said his stepmother Jen Van Horn, “I received a phone call from my husband who was out of state with work and the first words out of his mouth were Kevin’s been shot. "

Kevin’s family says he has visited with health professionals as they help him prepare for therapy. Usually, Kevin would prefer to be outside exploring or riding around on his bike. He is currently constrained to a chair, slowly walking around the home, or sleeping in bed in very specific positions to avoid pain.

“Just depends on the day,” said Kevin Van Horn. “Some days I feel better than others. "

It will likely be a while until things feel somewhat normal for Kevin, but he and his family expressed optimism that they will reach that destination.

They are also receiving support from the community through a fundraising page on Facebook as Kevin takes some time off work and prepares for rehabilitation

