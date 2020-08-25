Vortherms’ no-hitter lead Roosevelt past Washington in softball

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Recent Athlete of the Week Heidi Vortherms has continued her excellence on the mound from a dominant summer with the SD Renegades. She pitched her Roosevelt Rough Riders past Washington Monday night at Sherman Park by throwing a no-hitter. Roosevelt is ranked 5th in the most recent poll. The two teams tied the second game of the doubleheader 1-1.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.