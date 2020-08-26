Aberdeen man charged with murder following stabbing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a man is behind bars following a fatal stabbing in Aberdeen.

Twenty-four-year-old Jacob Jane Lee Bad Wound of Aberdeen is charged with second-degree murder, according to the Aberdeen Police Department.

Police received a report of a stabbing around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at a residence on the 300 block of N. Lincoln Street, near Aldrich Park.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside the residence who was unresponsive and bleeding. The victim was taken to an Aberdeen hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police arrested Bad Wound following an investigation. Authorities say he is on parole.

No other details, including the victim’s name, or what led up to the stabbing, have been released.

