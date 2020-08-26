Advertisement

Better Business Bureau warning about texting scams

By Miranda Paige
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Scammers are always looking for new ways to steal our information. Many of us know to look out for suspicious emails or phone calls, but now they are targeting another platform, hoping this time victims’ guards will be down.

Scammers are hard at work now more than ever.

“Somebody trying to sell me something or telling me that I have a problem with my credit card or something like that when I don’t,” said Elkton resident Jon Vaske.

“There’s way too much of it and you see it almost in everything you’re doing right now,” said Sioux Falls resident Jimmy May.

On top of everywhere else, we need to keep our guard up, texting is becoming a more popular way for scammers to target us. Sending messages saying things like a parcel was never picked up and to click the link.

Example of a texting scam going around.
Example of a texting scam going around.(KSFY)

“Just as technology has evolved so has the methodology of scammers,” said Jessie Schmidt, South Dakota State Director for Better Business Bureau.

Right before the interview, Schmidt received the same text many of us have gotten over the past couple of days.

“It’s dis-concerning for people because it has your name in it. This one had my first name in it,” Schmidt.

However, she confirms it is a phishing scam.

“There are directories out there that gather our phone numbers and our information. They can glean all the information off of that,’ said Schmidt.

She says scammers are most likely trying to steal important info stored on any of our phones.

“They hope to gather then your banking information because so many of us bank online, we make deposits online, and we buy merchandise online off of our cellphones,” said Schmidt.

“It’s wildly frustrating. You wish people would use their time for good and not that stuff that’s for sure. I really feel bad also for our, you know older clientele and the more vulnerable people that are a little older that maybe can’t sniff it out as quick. But the scammers are getting really, really good, so it’s hard to know,” said May.

Schmidt’s advice: “We may not be expecting it on a text and we are so used to responding quickly that it would be easy to click on a link. But that’s’ why you’ve got to do the mobile updates on your phone.”

Schmidt says it fixes bugs and checks for security updates.

“So you have the latest information that can keep all the bad people from infiltrating your sensitive data,” said Schmidt.

If you receive a text from an unknown number, Schmidt says make sure you delete the text and block the number. Also, If you receive anything that looks like a scam, Schmidt also advises you to report it online through the BBB Scam Tracker.

For more scam tips click here.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gallery at Northern State celebrates 100th anniversary of suffrage movement

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Women's Suffrage Movement in the United States, Northern State is hosting an exhibit featuring artifacts and publications from the time.

News

211 Helpline Center sees requests surge during pandemic

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Beth Warden
A call to the 211 helpline center could be the bridge to getting groceries in your home. Betsy Schuster with the helpline center has seen the food requests triple this year.

News

Sioux Falls’ Hy-Vee store now offering free COVID-19 tests

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
One of Sioux Falls’ Hy-Vee locations is now offering COVID-19 tests - free of charge.

News

South Dakota receives $2 million in Honda settlement

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Honda has reached an $85 million multistate settlement over the company’s alleged efforts to conceal safety issues with its airbag systems, officials announced Tuesday.

Latest News

News

Minnesota Vikings won’t host fans at first two home games

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
There will be no fans at the Minnesota Vikings’ first two home games this season.

News

Minnesota plans sharp boost in coronavirus testing capacity

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Minnesota plans to more than double its coronavirus testing capacity by partnering with a national distributor of a rapid saliva test.

News

Iowa spends $100M in federal funds for farmer, ag programs

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she is allocating $100 million in federal funds to help livestock producers, the biofuels industry, beginning farmers and small-scale meat processors recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Iowa farmers unsure what’s next after winds flatten corn

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Before an unusual wind storm this month, Iowa corn farmers were expecting a near-record crop.

News

2 guns stolen from unlocked cars in Sioux Falls

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities are investigating after handguns were stolen out of two vehicles in southwest Sioux Falls.

News

Pedestrian struck, killed while walking along I-29 near Sisseton

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A Wisconsin man was hit and killed by a vehicle while walking along Interstate 29 in northeast South Dakota, authorities say.