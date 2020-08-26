Better Business Bureau warning about texting scams

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Scammers are always looking for new ways to steal our information. Many of us know to look out for suspicious emails or phone calls, but now they are targeting another platform, hoping this time victims’ guards will be down.

Scammers are hard at work now more than ever.

“Somebody trying to sell me something or telling me that I have a problem with my credit card or something like that when I don’t,” said Elkton resident Jon Vaske.

“There’s way too much of it and you see it almost in everything you’re doing right now,” said Sioux Falls resident Jimmy May.

On top of everywhere else, we need to keep our guard up, texting is becoming a more popular way for scammers to target us. Sending messages saying things like a parcel was never picked up and to click the link.

Example of a texting scam going around. (KSFY)

“Just as technology has evolved so has the methodology of scammers,” said Jessie Schmidt, South Dakota State Director for Better Business Bureau.

Right before the interview, Schmidt received the same text many of us have gotten over the past couple of days.

“It’s dis-concerning for people because it has your name in it. This one had my first name in it,” Schmidt.

However, she confirms it is a phishing scam.

“There are directories out there that gather our phone numbers and our information. They can glean all the information off of that,’ said Schmidt.

She says scammers are most likely trying to steal important info stored on any of our phones.

“They hope to gather then your banking information because so many of us bank online, we make deposits online, and we buy merchandise online off of our cellphones,” said Schmidt.

“It’s wildly frustrating. You wish people would use their time for good and not that stuff that’s for sure. I really feel bad also for our, you know older clientele and the more vulnerable people that are a little older that maybe can’t sniff it out as quick. But the scammers are getting really, really good, so it’s hard to know,” said May.

Schmidt’s advice: “We may not be expecting it on a text and we are so used to responding quickly that it would be easy to click on a link. But that’s’ why you’ve got to do the mobile updates on your phone.”

Schmidt says it fixes bugs and checks for security updates.

“So you have the latest information that can keep all the bad people from infiltrating your sensitive data,” said Schmidt.

If you receive a text from an unknown number, Schmidt says make sure you delete the text and block the number. Also, If you receive anything that looks like a scam, Schmidt also advises you to report it online through the BBB Scam Tracker.

For more scam tips click here.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.