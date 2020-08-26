Brandon Valley sweeps 2nd-ranked O’Gorman in softball

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 4th-ranked Brandon Valley softball team had fun on the home field at Aspen Park Tuesday night as they swept #2 O’Gorman 4-1 and 12-3. Coral Gonseth and Gabriella Schroder teamed up to give the Lynx a 4-0 lead in the first game and Schroder gunned down a runner on the bases with a strong throw from right field.

