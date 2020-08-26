Advertisement

Canning Craze: Area stores selling out of canning supplies

By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the growing interest in gardening during the Coronavirus pandemic, many have gone to their local hardware store looking for glass jars and lids, but unfortunately an empty shelf is all they’ve found.

Cans have been hard to come by lately nationwide, and that demand for cans is alive right here in South Dakota.

Jody Rasmussen with Nyberg’s Ace Hardware said, “Oh My. We had these shelves full as of about a week ago, they were full of canning jars regular mouth and wide mouth, pint, quart, you name it half-gallon, and within a week everything was totally gone.”

Nyberg’s Ace in Sioux Falls attributes the shortage to more people taking up the hobby of gardening during this pandemic.

“People have been staying home and working on their gardens, the weather has been very conducive to growing a great garden.” Rasmussen added, “They are canning more, they want to save money, they don’t want to go to stores and of course canning is so good for you anyway.”

Just south of Sioux Falls at Canton’s Home & Farm Supply, Owner Sterling Heath says they haven’t received any cans or lids since July and now people are getting creative.

Heath said, “I’m seeing now that more people that haven’t been able to get lids are freezing their tomatoes, and freezing their stuff in baggies.”

Canton’s Home & Farm says they get several calls a day of people in need of canning items.

Nyberg’s Ace says they’ve seen a good amount of new canners this summer.

“Real new first time canning people that are starting out for the first time ever, and at that time we had plenty of jars and lids for them. They just want to get involved in canning,” said Rasmussen.

Nyberg’s Ace does ask that customers be patient and more cans are on the way, but with uncertain times come uncertain delivery dates.

