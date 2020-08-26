Carson Wentz talks about the tough decision for Marshall’s Trey Lance

FARGO, N.D. (Dakota News Now) -Marshall native and Trey Lance is suddenly in the national spotlight after an incredible freshman season when he threw for 28 TD’s with no interceptions, leading the Bison to another national title. With the season moved to the spring and the chance of being drafted in the first round, Lance has a dilemna... Plus they have a game in October against Central Arkansas. Should he play and risk injury? And there are several seniors who have tough choices to make as well.

Carson Wentz of the Eagles says it’s a tough call. ”I know Trey pretty well so I’ll get a chance to talk to him pretty soon about what his situation is and we’ve talked along the way as well so. It’s not a position that I’d want to be in, I know that. I know those kids and they want to play so badly and I don’t know what the right answer is. I don’t envy those kids in that position, it’s not a fun one by any means and hopefully they can get some things sorted out for sure,” says Wentz.

Carson was picked 2nd overall by the Eagles and has been brilliant at times in the N-F-L after also leading the Bison to national titles in Fargo. Lance’s stock is rising and right now he’s projected as a mid first round pick in the NFL draft.

