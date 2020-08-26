Advertisement

Carson Wentz talks about the tough decision for Marshall’s Trey Lance

Marshall's Trey Lance projected as 1st round pick in NFL draft after freshman year at NDSU
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:07 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Dakota News Now) -Marshall native and Trey Lance is suddenly in the national spotlight after an incredible freshman season when he threw for 28 TD’s with no interceptions, leading the Bison to another national title. With the season moved to the spring and the chance of being drafted in the first round, Lance has a dilemna... Plus they have a game in October against Central Arkansas. Should he play and risk injury? And there are several seniors who have tough choices to make as well.

Carson Wentz of the Eagles says it’s a tough call. ”I know Trey pretty well so I’ll get a chance to talk to him pretty soon about what his situation is and we’ve talked along the way as well so. It’s not a position that I’d want to be in, I know that. I know those kids and they want to play so badly and I don’t know what the right answer is. I don’t envy those kids in that position, it’s not a fun one by any means and hopefully they can get some things sorted out for sure,” says Wentz.

Carson was picked 2nd overall by the Eagles and has been brilliant at times in the N-F-L after also leading the Bison to national titles in Fargo. Lance’s stock is rising and right now he’s projected as a mid first round pick in the NFL draft.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Wentz talks about NDSU QB's big decision ahead

Updated: 30 minutes ago

Sports

Moralez, Ely and Danish pace Canaries to 3-1 win over St. Paul

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Mark Ovenden
Ely and Danish pace Canaries to 3-1 win over St. Paul

Sports

Canaries get big win as Ely, Morales and Danish shine

Updated: 58 minutes ago

Sports

O’Gorman and Washington roll on opening night in girls volleyball

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Ovenden
O’Gorman and Washington roll on opening night in girls volleyball

Latest News

Sports

Top AA teams dominate on opening night of girls volleyball

Updated: 1 hour ago

Sports

Brandon Valley sweeps 2nd-ranked O’Gorman in softball

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Ovenden
Brandon Valley sweeps 2nd-ranked O’Gorman in softball

Sports

Softball at Brandon where Lynx sweep

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Minnesota Vikings won’t host fans at first two home games

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
There will be no fans at the Minnesota Vikings’ first two home games this season.

Sports

Tomscha is right at home with the Canaries

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:28 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Tomscha is right at home with the Canaries

Sports

O’Gorman leads boys city golf after 18 holes

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:23 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
O’Gorman leads boys city golf after 18 holes