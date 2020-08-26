Cooler Air Returns

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As we approach the end of the week, temperatures will finally be on the decrease. We’re tracking some spotty storms for this evening. There is a Marginal Risk for severe weather which simply means a couple of storms could briefly become severe, but otherwise a widespread evening of severe weather is not anticipated.

Thursday morning will begin with more thunderstorms in northwestern South Dakota and move east and remain primarily in northern South Dakota. By the time we get to the evening, redevelopment in central and southern South Dakota seems to be the target which is why the Storm Prediction Center has much of our area under a Slight Risk for severe weather tomorrow night. This system will exit by late Friday morning giving us highs in the lower to mid 80′s for Friday with the return of the sunshine.

The weekend will begin on a sunny and quiet note with highs in the lower 80′s. The first half of Sunday will be quiet as well, but then another system will bring chances for showers and storms in by the evening hours and into early Monday morning. Behind this strong cold front will be much cooler temperatures as highs will only be in the 70′s on Monday and morning lows will only be in the 50′s!

Much of next week will remain dry and quiet with highs in the 70′s for Tuesday as well with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will gradually rise throughout the week back to the 80′s by Wednesday and chances for showers and storms will be back next Thursday.

