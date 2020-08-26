Advertisement

Cooler Air Returns

Storms Returning, Too
By Tyler Roney
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As we approach the end of the week, temperatures will finally be on the decrease. We’re tracking some spotty storms for this evening. There is a Marginal Risk for severe weather which simply means a couple of storms could briefly become severe, but otherwise a widespread evening of severe weather is not anticipated.

Thursday morning will begin with more thunderstorms in northwestern South Dakota and move east and remain primarily in northern South Dakota. By the time we get to the evening, redevelopment in central and southern South Dakota seems to be the target which is why the Storm Prediction Center has much of our area under a Slight Risk for severe weather tomorrow night. This system will exit by late Friday morning giving us highs in the lower to mid 80′s for Friday with the return of the sunshine.

The weekend will begin on a sunny and quiet note with highs in the lower 80′s. The first half of Sunday will be quiet as well, but then another system will bring chances for showers and storms in by the evening hours and into early Monday morning. Behind this strong cold front will be much cooler temperatures as highs will only be in the 70′s on Monday and morning lows will only be in the 50′s!

Much of next week will remain dry and quiet with highs in the 70′s for Tuesday as well with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will gradually rise throughout the week back to the 80′s by Wednesday and chances for showers and storms will be back next Thursday.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Hot and Humid Conditions Continue

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Phil Schreck
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

Sultry Conditions Sticking Around

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT
|
By Phil Schreck
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

Hot/Humid Weather Stays In Place

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 7:57 PM CDT
|
By Phil Schreck
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

Phil Schreck's Sunday Night Weather

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 7:38 PM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Latest News

Forecast

Tyler Roney's Saturday Night Weather Update

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 12:17 AM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Forecast

First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Forecast

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT
|

Forecast

Warm, Sunny, and Limited Rain

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Roney
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Thursday Night Forecast

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT
|

Forecast

Quiet Days Ahead

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:38 PM CDT
|
By Phil Schreck
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Wednesday Night Weather Update

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:24 PM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now