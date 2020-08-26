Advertisement

Gallery at Northern State celebrates 100th anniversary of suffrage movement

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This year is the 100th anniversary of the Women’s Suffrage Movement in the United States. And an exhibit on the campus of Northern State University is putting the movement’s work on display, and in perspective.

The gallery, titled “Women Win the Right to Vote”, is a collaborative effort from Northern State art instructor Alexis Doerr, and the Dacotah Prairie Museum. It includes photographs, items from the era and poster and cartoons, depicting the opinion of the movement from both sides of the issue. Doerr said that coordinating the exhibit to show on campus during the 100th anniversary was a perfect match.

“When we started having meetings, back in late August about if we wanted to hold events celebrating the 19th amendment being ratified, Patricia Kendall who is the director of the Dacotah Prairie Museum was involved in those meetings. And she mentioned that ‘Hey, we have a travelling suffrage movement exhibit. We would want to show that on campus if it’s possible.’ And I had access and keys to the gallery cases, so I voiced my opinion and said ‘Hey, we can show it on campus.‘” said Doerr.

The exhibit features a timeline to match items and photos to their place in the movement to help visitors understand the connect and context in a wider focus. But the importance of the exhibit is still relevant, even to this day. Doerr said that having the exhibit on campus during the 100th anniversary is a reminder to everyone that even though many items on display may seem old, for many the right to vote is still young.

What pops into my head is that it’s only been a hundred years. Only a hundred years and the importance for everyone to vote. Everyone. Women, all people of color, everyone needs to vote. Young and old, and just to use that. Because it’s only been a hundred years, we’ve got to keep going. There’s a lot to do.”

The exhibit is open to the community, and will be featured in the Avera Student Center all week.

