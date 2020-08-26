Advertisement

Iowa gov denies commutation for grandmother serving life

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has rejected a request to commute the life sentence of a 74-year-old grandmother serving a life sentence for her role in a 1979 murder-for-hire plot.

The Gazette in Cedar Rapids reports that Judy White has served 41 years in prison since her conviction in 1979 of conspiring to murder 39-year-old Ady Jensen at his parents’ home in West Branch.

Authorities said the plot also involved White’s husband, Robert Kern, an insurance agent who sold a life insurance policy to the victim’s wife, Jeanne Jensen, without her husband’s knowledge.

The plot involved a hitman to kill Ady Jensen so that Jeanne Jensen could collect $50,000 in life insurance and split it with her co-conspirators.

