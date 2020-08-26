Advertisement

Iowa governor credits Trump with helping Iowans in adversity

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The storm that struck Monday morning left more than 181,000 Iowans without power as of Friday morning and cost at least four lives, three in Iowa.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The storm that struck Monday morning left more than 181,000 Iowans without power as of Friday morning and cost at least four lives, three in Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds addressed the Republican National Convention in a brief speech that thanked President Donald Trump for his help as Iowans faced adversity from last year’s floods and a more recent wind storm.

In her Tuesday night speech, Reynolds credited the Trump administration with a quick response in spring 2019 when the flooding Missouri River breached levees, inundating communities and farmland. She said Trump again acted quickly to help the state when an Aug. 10 wind storm toppled trees and flattened crops, leaving swaths of the state devastated.

The governor also praised Trump for sending billions of dollars in payments to farmers who faced tariffs during a trade war between the U.S. and China.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

17-year-old arrested in killing of 2 people in Kenosha

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Two people were shot to death during another night of Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha in a possible vigilante attack carried out by a young white man who was caught on cellphone video opening fire in the middle of the street with a semi-automatic rifle.

News

Sioux Falls police investigating after shots fired at vehicle

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities are looking for suspects who they say fired shots at a car in central Sioux Falls.

News

Laura strengthens into ‘extremely dangerous’ Category 4 hurricane

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Laura rapidly gained strength Wednesday, growing into a menacing Category 4 hurricane with the potential for a 20-foot storm surge that forecasters said would be “unsurvivable” and capable of sinking entire communities.

News

Iowa gov denies commutation for grandmother serving life

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has rejected a request to commute the life sentence of a 74-year-old grandmother serving a life sentence for her role in a 1979 murder-for-hire plot.

News

TONIGHT AT 10: ‘Forward into Light’ special honors those who fought for women’s right to vote

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Wednesday night, we’ll share a special story honoring those who fought for that right.

Latest News

News

Officials confirm additional COVID-19 death in South Dakota

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Health officials confirmed another death due to COVID-19 in South Dakota, bringing total deaths in the state to 162.

News

Sioux Falls police to enforce school zones with extra patrols

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Sioux Falls Police Department will have extra officers on hand in school zones over the next couple weeks as students return to school.

News

Aberdeen man charged with murder following stabbing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities say a man is behind bars following a fatal stabbing in Aberdeen.

News

AP FACT CHECK: GOP taps distortions to heap praise on Trump

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A look at statements from the second night of the virtual Republican National Convention.

News

South Dakota universities launch COVID-19 tracking tools

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
South Dakota’s six public universities are launching websites that track COVID-19 cases on each of their campuses.