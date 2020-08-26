Advertisement

New Redfield school building finally complete for new school year

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
REDFIELD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Redfield start their new school year today, and with the luxuries of having a fully-functional, brand new school to have classes in.

Although most of the construction was completed before classes were canceled in February, there was still some work needed to the new activities center before it could be fully used. Superintendent George Seiler said that transitioning into the building has been a challenge for staff and students alike, but the feeling of new classrooms is a welcome sight.

“You know, the first year was really a transition, as you’re getting into the building. There are always things that you’re getting done as people are still in the building. Finishing up and wrapping up the new construction.” said Seiler.

The 23 million dollar project replaces the old school building, which stood in Redfield for 100 years. Seiler said that the new school is an investment for the community.

“There are always difficulties when you talk about building a new building. Because at the end of the day, the monetary impact is going to put onto the community members that are paying taxes within the district. We were in our last building for 100 years, and hopefully, this building will make it 100 years as well.”

The finishing touches to the new activities center include a nod to the old school... with bricks and two entryways from that building making a wall of achievement. There also plans to display items from a 100-year-old time capsule, from when the old building was constructed. But the focus in Redfield is on the future, and hopefully in welcoming more families and students to the district.

“We’re always competing for students, no matter where you are, and having a new facility is definitely a draw,” said Seiler.

