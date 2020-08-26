Advertisement

Noem to speak at RNC, highlighting women in politics

Gov. Kristi Noem (R, S.D.) speaks at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte.
By Scott Engen
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Republican National Convention continues Tuesday night. One of the speakers, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.

Her speech aims to be a rallying cry for conservatives across the country, but that might not be all. It could also set Noem up for future political power, both within state and federal government.

As President Trump continues down the campaign trail for November’s election, Gov. Noem appears to be right beside him.

“Governor Noem is an absolute rockstar in the Republican Party,” Dan Lederman, State Chairman of the South Dakota Republican Party, said. “She is a huge motivation for the party, and not just in South Dakota, but across the country.”

University of South Dakota professor of political science Julia Hellwege says Noem’s role with the RNC will be to attract conservative, and independent women voters.

“We are seeing more and more women vote Democrat, and more and more women denounce the Republican Party,” Hellwege said. “So, it’s really important to have those well-spoken, conservative women voices there.”

As the first female Governor of South Dakota, Hellwege says this is a big opportunity for Noem to cement herself as a governmental figure.

“It sets her up on that national stage again, whether that’s through new networks she can garnish, or for her other ambitions in the future,” Hellwege said.

Political views aside, Noem’s presence at the RNC puts South Dakota on the map.

“Anytime that (South Dakota) can find opportunities to get nationwide attention, that’s really important,” Hellwege said. “It’s essentially an advertisement for our state and showcasing what we have to offer.”

Subsequently, as the nation celebrates Women’s Equality Day, Hellwege says it’s of historical significance that women leaders, like Gov. Noem, hold such political power in 2020... considering only a century ago women did not have the right to vote.

“For young, conservative women, this is going to be hugely important for them to see a role model at that level.”

In contrast, Hellwege says those who don’t agree with Noem’s political views or how she’s handled the pandemic are concerned about her role with the RNC.

“It does, for many I think, feel like she is distracted by the national policies,” Hellwege said.

While Noem is only one speaker of many that will address the nation throughout the RNC, leaders of the Republican party are counting on her to unite Trump supporters, and deliver a speech that will help keep conservative ideals in the Oval Office.

“This is the most important election ever because it’s not just a vote for the President, it’s a vote for the values of our country and how our country will proceed for the next 20 years,” Lederman said.

Gov. Noem’s team says she will speak Tuesday evening from Washington D.C., sometime after 7:30.

Noem is expected to focus on principles like equality, freedom, and opportunity.

