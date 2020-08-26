Advertisement

Officials confirm additional COVID-19 death in South Dakota

COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Health officials confirmed another death due to COVID-19 in South Dakota, bringing total deaths in the state to 162.

The latest victim was a man over the age of 80 in Lawrence County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

Officials confirmed 66 additional cases Wednesday, bringing total known cases in South Dakota to 11,571. Active cases dropped by 17 to 1,513.

Current hospitalizations increased by five to 58.

South Dakota's COVID-19 webste

