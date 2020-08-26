O’Gorman and Washington roll on opening night in girls volleyball

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The top-ranked O’Gorman volleyball team rolled past #4 Roosevelt with a 3-0 win. Bergen Reilly paced the attack with 16 kills for the Warriors. And at the Warriors gym, Sydni Schetnan had 10 kills and Ellie Walker 12 for 2nd-ranked Washington as they beat Brandon Valley 3-0.

