O’Gorman and Washington roll on opening night in girls volleyball

Top 2 teams gain impressive wins
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The top-ranked O’Gorman volleyball team rolled past #4 Roosevelt with a 3-0 win. Bergen Reilly paced the attack with 16 kills for the Warriors. And at the Warriors gym, Sydni Schetnan had 10 kills and Ellie Walker 12 for 2nd-ranked Washington as they beat Brandon Valley 3-0.

